A convicted bank thief faces new charges after her former employers reported the theft of more than $75,000 during the nearly two years she managed their store.
Katelynn Nicole Dickerson, 34, of Gurdon, used her authority as store manager of Little Mo’s Liquor to adjust daily deposits and inventory to rake in $75,334 over the course of 22 months, according to an affidavit filed Monday in Clark County Circuit Court.
A co-owner of the package store told investigators that Dickerson, between January 2021 and November 2022, took in a “large number” of returns on merchandise that had no proof of sale.
Prior to being manager, Dickerson allegedly took in a monthly average of $500-600, a figure that would grow to $10,000 per month once she became manager. For three months Dickerson raked in $10,000 per month in fraudulent merchandise returns and stole as much as $14,000 during another month, according to sales invoice return reports provided to investigators.
Being manager gave Dickerson “the ability to adjust the daily deposits to make them balance and to make necessary adjustments to the inventory as needed to keep the stock at a level that would not be noticed by the owners or auditors,” an affidavit states.
