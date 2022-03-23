There was no grand prize winner of Tuesday’s national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
8-15-21-27-61 Mega Ball 8, Megaplier 3x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Indiana.
In Arkansas, there were three Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were four Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $600.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $50 million ($31.7 million cash value).
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
1-15-26-63-65, Powerball 16, Power Play 2x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $167 million ($109 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.