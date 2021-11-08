Two cars collided Sunday afternoon on Arkansas 237 south of TexARKana, killing one child and injuring four other people.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Megan Wood, 23, of TexARKana was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt south on the highway (also known as Blackman Ferry Road). Gary Krieger, 54, of TexARKana, was driving a 2015 Hyundai Elantra north on the road.
The Wood vehicle crossed the center line and struck the Krieger car head-on.
A minor child in the Wood vehicle was killed, and two other minor children were injured. The Arkansas State Police does not name juveniles killed or injured in vehicle wrecks.
Wood, Krieger and the injured children were treated at TEXarkana hospitals. The deceased child died at Arkansas Childrens’ Hospital.
The wreck happened at 2:24 p.m. The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Trooper Joshua Broughton investigated the wreck.