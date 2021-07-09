South Arkansas has seen a smattering of oil and gas activity during the past month, according to reports received by the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission.
DRILLING PERMITS
Lanxess Corporation of El Dorado is the operator and Reliance Well Service is the contractor for Salt Water Disposal Well 23S, 2,452 feet FNL and 244 feet FWL in Section 27-18S-15W in the Catesville Field of Union County. Total depth will be to 8,200 feet in the Smackover Zone. Work will start August 1.
WELL COMPLETIONS
Quanico Oil and Gas of El Dorado has completed two wells in the Champagnolle Field of Union County. The White No. 1, located in Section 16-17S-14W, was a dry hole. It was drilled to 6,260 feet in the Smackover Lime. Work was done June 11
The Moody J-4 was located 440 feet FNL and 1,022 feet FWL in Section 17-17S-14W. It had a total depth of 6,250 feet and had perforations between 6,146 and 6,168 in the Smackover Lime. Daily production was 20 barrels of 21-gravity oil. Work was finished June 17.
RECOMPLETIONS AND WORKOVERS
Mission Creek OPCP of Magnolia finished four workovers in the Dorcheat-Macedonia Field of Columbia County. All were drilled into the Cotton Valley Zone.
The DMCVU No. 67 is in Section 14-18S-22W. It was drilled to 8,700 feet with perforations between 6,656 and 8,632 feet. Daily production was 5 barrels and 35 mcf. Work was finished May 27.
The Phillips-Caldwell No. 8 is in Section 18-18S-21W. It was drilled to 8,745 feet with perforations between6,692 and 8,684 feet. Daily production was 1.7 barrels and 235 mcf of gas. Work was finished May 26.
The Jeff Hunt No. 5 is in Section 11-18S-22W. It was drilled to 8,687 feet with perforations between 8,256 and 8,628 feet. Daily production is 3.3 barrels and 8 mcf of gas. Work was finished June 8.
The DMCVU No. 65 is in section 15-18S-22W. It was drilled to 8,680 feet with perforations between 6,679 and 8,640 feet. Daily production is 8.4 barrels and 14 mcf of gas. Work was finished May 26.