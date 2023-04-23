Two people died and a third was injured about 6 p.m. Saturday in a single-vehicle accident on a wet highway in Rison (Cleveland County).
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Yeimi Dela Cruz Cordova, 19, of Nacogdoches, TX was driving a 2008 model Nissan south on Arkansas 35. As the car exited a left-hand curve, the driver lost control. The car rotated counterclock-wise and skidded sideways. It left the highway on two wheels and went into the east ditch before colliding with a tree.
The roof top impacted the tree and collapsed the passenger compartment, trapping all three victims inside.
Cordova and an unidentified male passenger were killed.
Injured was another man, Pizano Narciso Pulido, 29. He was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center.
Cpl. Gregory A. Rowland investigated the wreck.