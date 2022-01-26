There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
3-12-38-53-58, Mega Ball 13, Megaplier 3x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Texas. There was one Match 5 + Megaplier winner of $3 million in Rhode Island.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There were five Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were three Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $421 million ($290.9 million cash).
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
11-29-30-47-53, Powerball 16, Power Play 3x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $91 million ($63.5 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.