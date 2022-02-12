There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
11-16-23-24-30, Mega Ball 24, Megaplier 3x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally in New Jersey.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 winners of $500. There was one Match 4 + Megaplier winner of $1,500. There were three Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were three Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $53 million ($35.1 million cash).
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
2-17-33-51-63, Powerball 26, Power Play 2x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $172 million ($117.3 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.