There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
22-45-48-58-61, Mega Ball 13, Megaplier 5x.
There were two Match 5 winners of $1 million in California.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There was one Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $1,000.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $122 million ($89.2 million cash).
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
12-15-38-57-63, Powerball 24, Power Play 2x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $278 million ($196.6 million cash).