Mega Millions

There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

22-45-48-58-61, Mega Ball 13, Megaplier 5x.

There were two Match 5 winners of $1 million in California.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There was one Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $1,000.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $122 million ($89.2 million cash).

Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:

12-15-38-57-63, Powerball 24, Power Play 2x.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $278 million ($196.6 million cash).

