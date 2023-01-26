There was no grand prize winner Wednesday night of the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
9-17-20-38-40, Powerball 18, Power Play 2x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there were four Match 4 winners of $100. There was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $200. There were four Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were eight Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $572 million ($308.9 million).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
33-41-47-50-62, Mega Ball 20, Megaplier 4x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $20 million ($10.5 million cash).