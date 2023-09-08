A Texarkana woman was stunned to discover that the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL) ticket she almost gifted was worth $75,000.
Paula Penn claimed the lottery prize Thursday at the ASL Claim Center in Little Rock. She won on the $3 $75,000 Jewels instant ticket.
Penn said she bought some scratch-off tickets for her ex-father-in-law on Thursday morning as a birthday gift from E-Z Mart No. 4363 at 3920 Jefferson Ave. in Texarkana. She only decided to keep the $75,000 Jewels ticket for herself after realizing all the purchased tickets would not fit in his birthday envelope.
"That ticket really stood out to me because of the diamonds on it," Penn told lottery officials. "I love diamond mining in my spare time."
The Arkansan was at work when she discovered the ticket was a winner.
"I asked my boss and co-workers to confirm the win, and the owner gave me permission to leave for the day to come to Little Rock to redeem my prize," Penn said. "My ex-father-in-law is definitely going to get a kick out of this story," she chuckled.
Penn plans to pay off her debt and vacation later this year with her lottery winnings.
"I can also quit my second job as an Uber driver," she added.