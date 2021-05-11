Wadley Regional Medical Center will soon break ground on a new state-of-the-art hospital northwest of its current TEXarkana location.
The $227 million facility, which will feature a Medical Office building and offer a full range of hospital, is slated to open in May 2024. The new hospital will have 123 beds with the ability to expand to 291.
“Wadley Regional plays a vital role in Texarkana as one of the region’s largest employers and taxpayers while serving as a central hub for patients, clinical experts, and other partners to better the community’s health, making this new facility a testament to the city’s dynamic and forward-thinking strategic growth,” said Sanjay Shetty, M.D., president, Steward North America.
“As the Ark-La-Tex region continues to flourish, its citizens deserve Steward’s brand of world-class health care at a sustainable cost, creating an opportunity for even more investment in the area.”
With an official groundbreaking planned for September and construction expected to take approximately 32 months, Wadley’s current location at 1000 Pine will remain fully operational while construction of the new 254,000-square-foot hospital and 143,000-square-foot Medical Office building is under way at the corner of University Avenue and West Park Boulevard.
(To people unfamiliar with TEXarkana, the location is west of the Orr Chevrolet and Honda dealerships north of Interstate 30, near the Osaka Japanese Steakhouse.)
“A new hospital in the fastest-growing part of Texarkana will further solidify Wadley Regional Medical Center’s legacy of providing high-quality care to our neighbors,” said Tom Gilbert, president of Wadley Regional Medical Center and Wadley Regional Medical Center at Hope. “Since 1959, Wadley has been proudly serving the community where we live and work, and this state-of-the-art facility will ensure that tradition carries on for generations to come.”
As part of the Steward Health Care family, the nation’s largest physician-owned health care network, Wadley is the latest Texas hospital to benefit from a major investment by the Dallas-based company. In addition to building a new hospital in Texarkana, Steward Health Care recently kicked off a $92 million renovation project at St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Houston and has also invested $14 million in improvements to Odessa Regional Medical Center.
Steward Health Care also serves nearby residents in Hope, via Wadley Regional Medical Center’s second facility, and Glenwood Regional Medical Center in West Monroe, LA.
Architectural rendering as of May 2021 reflects Steward Health Care’s current vision for the new state-of-the-art hospital in TEXarkana, slated to open in 2024.