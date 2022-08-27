There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Million lottery.
Match 5 had no winners of $1 million nationally.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
6-27-39-38-64, Mega Ball 23, Megaplier 2x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $153 million ($75.8 million cash value).
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Megaplier winner of $1,000. There were two Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were four Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $400.
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
6-24-35-37-44, Powerball 22, Power Play 4x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $115 million ($65.2 million cash value).
Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.