Mega MIllions

There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Million lottery.

Match 5 had no winners of $1 million nationally.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

6-27-39-38-64, Mega Ball 23, Megaplier 2x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $153 million ($75.8 million cash value).

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Megaplier winner of $1,000. There were two Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were four Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $400.

Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:

6-24-35-37-44, Powerball 22, Power Play 4x.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $115 million ($65.2 million cash value).

Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you