There was no grand prize winner of Tuesday’s national Mega Millions lottery, boosting the jackpot for Friday to an estimated $1.25 billion.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
8-24-30-45-61, Mega Ball 12, Megaplier 4x.
There were six Match 5 winners of $1 million in California (2), Massachusetts, North Carolina, New York and Wisconsin. There was one Match 5 + Megaplier winner of $4 million in Texas.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $1.25 billion ($625.3 million cash).
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Mega Ball + Megaplier winner of $40,000. There were nine Match 4 winners of $500. There were five Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $2,000. There were 20 Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were 25 Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $800.
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
2-11-48-58-65, Powerball 13, Power Play 2x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $95 million ($48.1 million cash).