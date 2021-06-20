What began as a hobby and a love for cooking, quickly became a business for Tyler Traut of TexARKana last year during the pandemic.
“About six years ago I started really getting into cooking out of boredom mostly. I started with small things and would spend weeks trying to perfect just one simple recipe. Once I mastered it, I would move onto something else. The things I mastered were steaks, burgers and spaghetti. It was back then that I came up with a special sauce recipe that I still use today on the pizzas I make.
“My parents were the ones who taught me to cook many years ago, and I took everything they taught me and put it into what I was trying to make and master,” Traut said.
“One of the first pizzas I ever made was a deer pizza. My friends would come over every day and we would work together to make a masterpiece and eventually we did,” Traut said.
Traut runs Underground Pizza with the occasional help from his supportive parents.
He makes between 45-50 pizzas on a good day, and about 10 on a slow one.
“Before the pandemic I made a pizza for a friend and they kept telling me that I needed to start selling them because they were so impressed. I didn’t really think much of it until someone posted me on Texarkana Cheers and Jeers, and that’s when the messages really started coming in,” said Traut.
“I wasn’t really going into this thinking that it was going to be a full-time business. I was still working a full-time job making $16 an hour, and I wasn’t sure I was going to do anything with the pizza making on the side. Then the pandemic hit and I was laid off, and I kept getting messages about ordering pizza so I went ahead and ran with it, and it turned out to be a great thing,” he said.
