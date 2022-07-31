The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) will conduct an in-person public involvement meeting from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Henderson State University’s Garrison Center Grand Ballroom, 1045 McKnight Drive.
The meeting is for proposed plans to extend the Arkadelphia Bypass’ eastern terminus on North 10th Street (Highway 67) from Pine Street to Henderson Street in Arkadelphia. Final design of the approved bypass’ alignment between Highway 51 and North 10th Street at Pine Street is nearing completion and property acquisition is underway.
This will be an open forum meeting with no formal presentations. The public is invited to visit anytime during the scheduled hours to view exhibits, ask questions, and offer comments.
CLICK HERE to view project information online.