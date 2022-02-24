The Arkadelphia Board of Education met privately Wednesday in a special-called meeting with one item on its agenda: personnel.
The school district notified local media four hours prior to the meeting. All seven members were present for the meeting, as well as two district employees and The Arkadelphian. Superintendent Dr. Karla Neathery, however, was nowhere to be seen.
School board president Dr. Casey Motl noted the reason for the executive session was “related to discussion of the terms of renewing the superintendent’s contract,” and a motion carried to meet behind closed doors.
