Regional headlines as reported by magnoliareporter.com’s Twitter news feeds:
NWS Shreveport, Muggy night once again with lows ranging through the 60s across the Four State Region. … NWS Little Rock, Monday night looks likely for severe weather in northern, western and central Arkansas. … Multiple sources, Two Little Rock police officers hurt, one critically, when they were hit by a vehicle Saturday night on Col. Glenn Road. … NOLA.com, A man who pulled over on the side of Interstate 10 after his car stopped running Sunday morning was struck and killed by another vehicle. … KNOE, A few weeks into the Louisiana legislative session, lawmakers are still zeroing in to LSU’s failures to report sexual assault. … Multiple sources, Arkansas’ Judicial Discipline Committee will look into “parking lot rage” incident between Judge Brad Karren and former Arkansas House speaker Davy Carter. … Arkansas Blog, Former Razorback runner Nikki Hiltz comes out as transgender. … Arkansas Blog, A Libertarian and at least three Democrats are in the mix to challenge for the Arkansas governorship. … NOLA.com, Eleven people were shot in a 24-hour period in New Orleans this weekend – two died. … KTBS, Charles Chandler, 60, of Center, TX identified as pedestrian struck and killed in Nacogdoches County, TX. … Hot Springs Sentinel-Record, Stephan DeLorenzo will become executive director of Adult & Teen Challenge of Arkansas. … KTVE, Monroe, LA police investigating double shooting at Parkview Apartments.