Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, With month remaining in fiscal 2021, Arkansas has collected $980 million more than expected in revenue forecast – a state record for fiscal year. … KTBS, DeSoto, LA teen killed, two hurt in Wednesday PM crash near Logansport. … Shreveport Times, Youth’s body found after Lake Bistineau drowning. … Arkansas Business, Walmart’s McMillon touts record revenue at online shareholder’s meeting. … KTVE-KARD, DOTD reopens LA 582 in West Carroll Parish following construction work. … News-Star, Former LA Tech coach and AD Maxie Lambright on College Football Hall of Fame ballot. … KNOE 8 News, Bear seen Tuesday near Sterlington, LA elementary school. … Andrew DeMillo, An Arkansas attorney says in a lawsuit that his contract with the state was terminated after he sent an e-mail to a lawmaker criticizing her support of the state’s ban on gender-confirming treatments for transgender youth. … Bank OZK, Bank OZK’s $6 million investment in solar energy has been approved, clearing way to break ground for Stuttgart facility to provide 100 percent of power for new corporate HQ and 40 other sites. … KTBS, Shreveport juvenile charged with death of Carlos Daniels, 16, on Friday. … The Advocate, Carnival Cruise Lines preparing ships to resume sailings from NOLA. … KTRE News, Woman charged after child’s body found in Jasper, TX motel room. … AR Democrat-Gazette, Man charged with attempted murder for stabbing of Harrison officer working security at hospital.
National/International:
Stars and Stripes, A B-52-H, assigned to Barksdale AFB, flew from Maron Air Base, Spain, on a special mission to overfly 30 Allied nations. … Multiple sources, Ex-president Donald Trump out of Facebook and Instagram jails. … NASA, Two new probes – DaVinci and Veritas – will be sent to study atmosphere and surface of Venus. … Politico, Officials think two Iranian Navy ships may be bound for Venezuela as part of possible arms transfer. … Multiple sources, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s opponents say they have reached a deal to form new governing coalition – Naftali Bennett likely to become new head of state.