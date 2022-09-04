A Ouachita Baptist University student died Sunday morning following a “sudden collapse,” the university announced this afternoon on social media.
Shortly after 7 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, the Arkadelphia Fire Department was summoned to Anthony Hall, a student dormitory on Ouachita’s campus, to assist Baptist Health Medical Center paramedics with a student having a seizure and not breathing.
Ouachita identified the student as Clark Yarbrough, a senior, and released a statement. Yarbrough was a defensive lineman for the Ouachita Tigers football team.
CLICK HERE to read more of this article at The Arkadelphian.