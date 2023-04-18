There was no grand prize winner of Monday’s national Powerball jackpot.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
23-25-35-63-64, Powerball 25, Power Play 3x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $300.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $251 million ($133.8 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
23-27-41-48-51, Mega Ball 22, Megaplier 2x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $20 million ($10.5 million cash).