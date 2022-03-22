Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Monday in the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

1-15-26-63-65, Powerball 16, Power Play 2x.

There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Florida.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $200. Thre were four Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $167 million ($109 million cash value).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

2-6-25-40-45, Mega Ball 5, Megaplier 4x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $39 million ($18.9 million cash).

Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

