Magnolia, AR (71754)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. High near 85F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.