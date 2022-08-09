There was no grand prize winner Monday of the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
32-45-51-57-58, Powerball 12, Power Play 2x.
There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in Puerto Rico.
In Arkansas, there were three Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $35 million ($20.6 million cash value).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
2-5-29-64-69, Mega Ball 18, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $56 million ($30.2 million cash value).
Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.