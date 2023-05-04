Powerball

There was no grand prize winner of Wednesday’s national Powerball jackpot.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

21-26-30-45-47, Powerball 23, Power Play 3x.

There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $300.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $87 million ($46.8 million cash).

Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

3-15-16-32-41, Mega Ball 9, Megaplier 32.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $68 million ($35.8 million cash).

