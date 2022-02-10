There was no grand prize winner Wednesday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
2-17-33-51-63, Powerball 26, Power Play 2x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in North Carolina.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $200. There was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $172 million ($117.3 million cash value).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
1-17-20-52-54, Mega Ball 2, Megaplier 3x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $42 million ($28.1 million cash).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.