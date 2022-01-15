There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
5-8-13-22-48, Mega Ball 25, Megaplier 2x.
There were two Match 5 winners of $1 million in Minnesota and New Jersey.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $1,000. There were five Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $400.
Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $347 million ($239.4 million cash).
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
12-21-22-30-33, Powerball 24, Power Play 4x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $48 million ($33.3 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.