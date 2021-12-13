The Arkadelphia Regional Economic Development Alliance and EDCCC has taken big steps this year to best prepare the supersite for potential clients. Tours have been given to view the supersite and some things arose that gave the organization some direction in how to make their site more appealing to companies looking to locate here.
With this information, the Arkadelphia Alliance & EDCCC and South Central Arkansas Electric Cooperative decided to partner together and start clearing some patches of trees that blocked viewpoints of the supersite. Clearing up wooded areas will now allow site selectors to see further beyond and get a better view of the land to build on.
This will also drive costs down for the company if they decide to locate on the supersite which can be seen as an incentive to build in Clark County.
Colby Wells, CEO of South Central Arkansas Electric Cooperative, and J.L. Griffin, Interim President of the Arkadelphia Regional Economic Development Alliance, are working together in cooperation with a contractor that has a high power mulcher. The mulcher helps with the visibility of the supersite. Some of the work can be seen from Highway 67 in Gum Springs.
