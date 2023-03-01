There was no grand prize winner Tuesday of the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
14-16-40-52-59, Mega Ball 13, Megaplier 2x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Virginia.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $167 million ($84.5 million cash).
In Arkansas, there were three Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There was one Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winner of $400.
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
16-28-49-51-55, Powerball 23, Power Play 2x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $143 million ($73 million).