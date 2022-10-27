There was no grand prize winner Wednesday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Powerball lottery numbers were:
19-36-37-46-56, Mega Ball 24, Megaplier 2x.
There were Match 5 winners of $1 million nationally in California, Connecticut, Illinois, Minnesota and New York.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be $800 million ($384.7million cash).
In Arkansas, there were three Match 4 winners of $100. There was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $200. There were five Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were seven Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Tuesday’s Powerball numbers were:
21-30-35-45-66, Powerball 21, Power Play 3x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $64 million ($31 million cash value).
Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.