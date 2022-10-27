Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Wednesday in the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Powerball lottery numbers were:

19-36-37-46-56, Mega Ball 24, Megaplier 2x.

There were Match 5 winners of $1 million nationally in California, Connecticut, Illinois, Minnesota and New York.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be $800 million ($384.7million cash).

In Arkansas, there were three Match 4 winners of $100. There was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $200. There were five Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were seven Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.

Tuesday’s Powerball numbers were:

21-30-35-45-66, Powerball 21, Power Play 3x.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $64 million ($31 million cash value).

Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
1
0

Recommended for you