The former Hooters restaurant in north Fayetteville could soon be removed to make room for a new development with apartments, a retail center and other amenities.
Fayetteville City Council members on Tuesday voted to approve a rezoning request to transition the property from a strictly commercial zone to the city’s Community Services district which allows for a mix of residential and commercial uses.
The 7.42-acre site is home to the former Hooters building facing Shiloh Drive, which has sat empty since the restaurant closed in 2013. The parcel is just south of the Northwest Arkansas Mall, and includes a large undeveloped area to the west, which has access to a private drive that serves Georgetown Square.
Rob Goltermann with DCM Group Commercial Real Estate Services in St. Louis, said the goal is to build a pedestrian-friendly, dense mixed-use development that will bring additional customers and patrons to the neighboring commercial businesses. He said the project will include 169 apartments, a 6,000-square-foot retail center, modern amenities and ample parking.
“We believe our project will provide a needed urban housing option for the neighborhood where residents can work and live along with activating a currently under-utilized infill location,” Goltermann said in a letter to city planners. “Additionally, we believe this is the perfect use based upon how the site is currently being used. What better way than to activate the site with an influx of consumers.”
Goltermann said the hope is to demolish the restaurant building as soon as possible and begin construction of the retail center and apartments.
