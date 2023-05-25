Two people were killed and two others injured in a collision with a locomotive Thursday afternoon in Clark County’s Richwoods community south of Gum Springs.
Sheriff Jason Watson confirmed that two juveniles were deceased. Agencies were notified at about 1:40 p.m. of the accident, which happened at a railroad crossing connecting Richwoods Road and Fisher Loop. A third minor, as well as an adult, were air-lifted from the scene to Little Rock hospitals.
