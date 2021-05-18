COVID

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Monday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Sunday.

Columbia County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,349

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 2-3

Total recovered – 2,291+3

Total number dead – 56

Magnolia School District total active cases – 1 (staff)

Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 0

Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 26.09, up from last report of 25.85

Lafayette County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 550

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 4

Total recovered – 536

Total number dead – 9

Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 21.59, up from last report of 21.14

Nevada County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 829

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 5-1

Total recovered – 800+1

Total number dead – 24

Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 21.37, up from last report of 17.16

Ouachita County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,313

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 1

Total recovered – 2,249

Total number dead – 63

Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 34.75, up from last report of 34.38

Union County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,030

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 14-1

Total recovered – 3,901+1

Total number dead – 114

Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 22.99, up from last report of 22.61

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you