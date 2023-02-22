There was no grand prize winner Tuesday of the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
2-15-30-36-63, Mega Ball 24, Megaplier 2x.
There was one Match 5 + Megaplier winners of $2 million in Arizona.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $126 million ($63.9 million cash).
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 + MegaPlay winner of $1,000. There was one Match 3 + Megaball winner of $200.
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
3-17-26-38-54, Powerball 15, Power Play 3x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $100 million ($51.3 million).