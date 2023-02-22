Mega Millions

There was no grand prize winner Tuesday of the national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

2-15-30-36-63, Mega Ball 24, Megaplier 2x.

There was one Match 5 + Megaplier winners of $2 million in Arizona.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $126 million ($63.9 million cash).

In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 + MegaPlay winner of $1,000. There was one Match 3 + Megaball winner of $200.

Monday’s Powerball numbers were:

3-17-26-38-54, Powerball 15, Power Play 3x.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $100 million ($51.3 million).

