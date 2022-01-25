There was no grand prize winner Monday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
11-29-30-47-53, Powerball 16, Power Play 3x.
There was one Match 5 of $1 million in New York.
In Arkansas, there was Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $300.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $91 million ($63.5 million cash value).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
38-45-46-55-67, Mega Ball 18, Megaplier 2x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $396 million ($273.6 million cash).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.