There was no grand prize winner Saturday night of the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
6-13-33-36-37, Powerball 7, Power Play 4x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there were three Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There was one Match 3+ Powerball + Power Play winner of $400.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $89 million ($47.1 million cash value).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
1-21-36-46-52, Mega Ball 16, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $354 million ($186.9 million cash).