There was no grand prize winner Monday night of the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
1-4-12-36-49, Powerball 5, Power Play 2x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally in California.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There were four Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There were three Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were six Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $653 million ($350.5 million).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
4-43-46-47-61, Mega Ball 22, Megaplier 4x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $31 million ($16.5 million cash).