One vehicle sideswiped another in the westbound lane of Interstate 30 early Saturday, leading to the death of one passenger.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, a 2007 Ford Escape and a 2018 Ford Transit van were both westbound at 4 a.m., about four miles south of Malvern.
The Escape, driven Manuel Diaz, 42, of Chicago Heights, IL, swerved into the left lane and hit the van. Diaz overcorrected, left the north side of the roadway and struck a tree.
One of his passengers, Santos Garcia Alvarez, 36, of Chicago Heights, IL, was killed.
Diaz and a minor male passenger were not hurt.
Stacey Eugene Musick, 50, of Ash Flat, was the driver of the Ford van. He and a passenger, Roberta Sue Musick, 50, also of Ash Flat, were not hurt.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Cpl. Todd Williams investigated the wreck for the Arkansas State Police.