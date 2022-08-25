There was no grand prize winner Wednesday of the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
6-24-35-37-44, Powerball 22, Power Play 4x.
There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in Connecticut. There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Michigan.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There were two Match 4 + Power Play winners of $400. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $115 million ($65.2 million cash value).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
3-5-47-48-67, Mega Ball 7, Megaplier 2x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $135 million ($75.8 million cash value).
Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.