Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Wednesday of the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

6-24-35-37-44, Powerball 22, Power Play 4x.

There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in Connecticut. There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Michigan.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There were two Match 4 + Power Play winners of $400. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $115 million ($65.2 million cash value).

Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

3-5-47-48-67, Mega Ball 7, Megaplier 2x.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $135 million ($75.8 million cash value).

Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you