Fatal

A driver from Horatio died about 6:19 a.m. Saturday in a one-vehicle wreck on Arkansas 41 south of the town in Sevier County.

According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Allen Martinez, 22, was driving a 2005 model Pontiac GTO south on the highway. The car left the roadway and struck a tree. Martinez died at the scene.

The weather was clear and the road was dry.

Trooper Robert K. Jones investigated the wreck.

Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.

