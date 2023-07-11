Dakarius Davis, 21, of Warren was killed and his two passengers were injured about 3:05 p.m. Tuesday in a single-vehicle wreck in Cleveland County.
The accident happened on U.S. 63 near Rodgers Road, about eight miles south of Pine Bluff.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Davis was driving southbound on the highway when he lost control. The car crossed the center line and entered the east roadside. It became airborne and struck a tree before overturning and coming to rest on the east roadside.
Davis’ passengers, Kailee Curry, 18, and Akia Kelly, 21, both of Warren, were taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff for treatment.
The weather was cloudy and the road was dry.
Cpl. Wade Schanzlin investigated the wreck for the Arkansas State Police.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports. ASP reports omit names of passengers or drivers who are not injured, even in instances when uninjured drivers may appear to be at fault. The reports also omit names of juveniles who were injured or killed, although we report those names when obtained through other sources.