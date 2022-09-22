A Hampton man died Tuesday afternoon in a motorcycle crash on Bradley County Road 16.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Jonathan Ferrell, 51, was driving a 2001 Yamaha east on the road when he failed to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle left the roadway to the right and hit a tree.
Ferrell died at the scene about 11:16 a.m.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Trooper Tre’Vaughn Moore investigated the wreck.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.