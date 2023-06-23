James Brumley, 64, of Warren died about 1:12 p.m. Tuesday in a single-vehicle wreck on U.S. 64 in rural Bradley County.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Brumley was driving a 2004 model Mercury south on the highway. He lost control and the vehicle left the roadway, striking a driveway embankment.
Burmley died at the scene.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Cpl. Wade Schanzlin investigated the wreck.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports. ASP reports also omit names of passengers or drivers who are not injured, even in instances when uninjured drivers may appear to be at fault.