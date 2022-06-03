A TexARKana man has been charged with murder in the 1st degree in the death of a two-and-a-half month old child.
On Wednesday, May 25 around 5:58 a.m., officers were dispatched to Wadley Hospital due to a deceased male child. Officers spoke with the caretaker of the child, Jeffrey McPherson, 38. McPherson was taken to the Bi-State Center and interviewed, and the child’s body was sent to the Crime Lab in Little Rock for an autopsy.
The autopsy results were delivered from the Arkansas Crime Lab on Friday, May 27. The death was ruled a homicide.
CLICK HERE to read more of this article at TXKToday .com.