Columbia County had lottery ticket sales totaling $401,777 in June, down from $412,423 in May, according to a report released July 10 by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration - Office of the Arkansas Lottery.
According to the report, winnings of $251,268 were awarded in Columbia County for the month of June. This is up from winnings of $245,286 awarded in May.
Statewide, Arkansas had lottery ticket sales of $45,158,812 in June, down from $48,324,407.50 in May. According to the ASL report, winnings of $29,452,734 were awarded in Arkansas in June, down from $30,891,683 awarded in May.
The seven neighboring Southwest Arkansas counties surveyed had lottery ticket sales and winnings as follows for the month of June.
Calhoun County had lottery ticket sales of $63,067 in June, with winnings of $36,420 awarded. This compares to sales of $63,323.50 in May, with winnings of $35,761 awarded.
Hempstead County had lottery ticket sales of $500,244 in June, with winnings of $312,164 awarded. This compares to sales of $541,769 in May, with winnings of $316,133 awarded.
Lafayette County had lottery ticket sales of $130,124 in June, with winnings of $70,144 awarded. This compares to sales of $141,528 in May, with winnings of $85,388 awarded.
Miller County had lottery ticket sales of $668,820.50 in June, with winnings of $400,019 awarded. This compares to sales of $745,053 in May, with winnings of $459,648 awarded.
Nevada County had lottery ticket sales of $182,853 in June, with winnings of $114,338 awarded. This compares to sales of $210,045.50 in May, with winnings of $133,924 awarded.
Ouachita County had lottery ticket sales of $648,714 in June, with winnings of $421,291 awarded. This compares to sales of $724,840.50 in May, with winnings of $455,069 awarded.
Union County had lottery ticket sales of $1,113,268.50 in June, with winnings of $712,813 awarded. This compares to sales of $1,181,595.50 in May, with winnings of $724,098 awarded.
Columbia County retailers had lottery ticket sales as follows for the month of June, according to the graphic provided by the ASL.