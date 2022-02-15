Mikel Noel, a caregiver from Clark County, pleaded guilty to abusing an individual in his care.
Noel was convicted of two felonies, battery in the second degree and abuse of an adult endangered or impaired person.
He was sentenced to 120 days in the Clark County jail in addition to probation for five years, a $1,000 fine, anger management courses and regular drug screens.
Noel will be placed on the adult maltreatment list and the Medicaid exclusionary list.
In June 2021, Noel abused and caused physical injury to a developmentally disabled resident of the Arkadelphia Human Development Center. Noel was observed dragging the victim by the arms down a hallway to a bedroom where he beat the resident. The victim had significant bruising all over the body, including bruises to the lower back, shoulder area and face.