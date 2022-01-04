Governor Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday announced his intent to grant 21 pardons, three restorations of firearm rights only, and one commutation.
An additional 24 clemency requests were denied. These include requests from both inmates and non-inmates.
The applicants intended for pardons have completed all jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements and paid all fines related to their sentences.
There is a 30-day waiting period to receive public feedback on the notices before final action is taken.
South Arkansas residents to whom the governor intends to grant pardons:
Lindsey McWilliams, Magnolia, Delivery of Schedule I/II Controlled Substance. This notice is based on the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Kevin Love, Fort Worth, TX, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver (Y Felony) and Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Deliver (C Felony). This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2003 – Chicot County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Lance E. McCoy, La Marque, TX, Breaking or Entering 5 counts (D Felony),Theft By Receiving over $2,500 (B Felony) Breaking or Entering 3 counts (D Felony), Burglary-Residential (B Felony) Theft Of Property $500 (C Felony), Breaking or Entering 5 counts (D Felony) (Revocation) (CR2006-108-1), Theft By Receiving over $2,500 (B Felony) Breaking or Entering 3 counts (D Felony) (Revocation). This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2006 – Garland County, 2007 – Nevada County, 2007 – Garland County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.