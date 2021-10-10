Showers and thunderstorms will increase from the west and northwest this evening and through tonight across the Four State region along and ahead of an approaching cold front.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said while strong thunderstorms cannot be ruled out across portions of the region, severe thunderstorms should remain just north and west of the Interstate 30 corridor.
Pacific moisture will return from the southwest after the frontal passage on Monday, maintaining an environment conducive for additional showers and thunderstorms, especially from the middle of the week to the end of the week.
Flash flooding in isolated areas remains possible, however, no additional hazards are expected.