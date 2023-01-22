Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Saturday night of the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

5-14-19-46-64, Powerball 22, Power Play 4x.

There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there was one two Match 4 winner of $100. There were two Match 4 + Power Play winners of $400. There were four Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were four Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $400.

Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $502 million ($271.1 million).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

20-29-31-64-66, Mega Ball 17, Megaplier 4x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $31 million ($16.5 million cash).

