There was no grand prize winner Saturday night of the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
5-14-19-46-64, Powerball 22, Power Play 4x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one two Match 4 winner of $100. There were two Match 4 + Power Play winners of $400. There were four Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were four Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $400.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $502 million ($271.1 million).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
20-29-31-64-66, Mega Ball 17, Megaplier 4x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $31 million ($16.5 million cash).