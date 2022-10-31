The Powerball jackpot continues to elude players and has grown to $1 billion for tonight's drawing.
It is still the game's second largest prize ever behind the world-record $1.586 billion jackpot in 2016.
In Saturday night's drawing there were 17,464 winning Powerball tickets sold in Arkansas totaling $155,705 with 9,038 winners who multiplied their winnings by purchasing the $1 Power Play.
This is only the second time in Powerball's 30-year history that the advertised jackpot has reached $1 billion. The estimated cash value for tonight's jackpot is $497.3 million.
Eric Hagler, Arkansas Scholarship Lottery executive director, said players have the same odds in every drawing regardless of the jackpot amount or how many tickets are sold for a particular drawing.
"A player's selection method does not affect the probability of matching the winning numbers drawn," Hagler said. "There are more winners from Quick Picks because most purchases are by Quick Pick."
Hagler also reminded players that Powerball, like all lottery games, is supposed to be fun. The game was designed to deliver big jackpots as a fun and entertaining product for adults. A person must be 18 years of age to play.
Since 2009, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery has raised more than $1.2 billion in scholarship proceeds and awarded more than 675,000 scholarships.