There was no grand prize winner of Monday’s national Powerball jackpot.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
32-34-37-39-47, Powerball 3, Power Play 2x.
There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in North Carolina. There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Illinois.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100. There were three Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $236 million ($116 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
8-9-18-35-41, Mega Ball 18, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $36 million ($17.5 million cash).