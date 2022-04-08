A Magnolia man was sentenced Wednesday to 120 months in prison followed by four years of supervised release on one count of distribution of a controlled substance-methamphetamine.
U.S. District Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing in the United States District Court in Hot Springs.
According to court documents, detectives with the Hot Springs Police Department, and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) launched an investigation into Brandon Dwight Jenkins, 39, for drug trafficking.
In September 2019, detectives conducted a controlled purchase of methamphetamine from Jenkins. The methamphetamine purchased was sent to the DEA lab where it tested positive for more than 50 grams of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine.
U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes of the Western District of Arkansas made the announcement.
The Hot Springs Police Department and the DEA investigated the case.
Assistant U.S. Attorney’s David Harris and Bryan Achorn prosecuted the case.